Tight security in place for Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

SP Vaid - DGP J&K - has assured that elaborate security arrangements have been made for Independence Day celebrations.

Tight security in place for Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir
File photo

New Delhi: Security forces are leaving nothing to chance in Jammu and Kashmir as the state joins others in celebrating India's 72nd Independence Day on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Vaid - DGP J&K - said that people would be at no risk from elements that could potentially cause trouble. "Security arrangements are in place. We have made elaborate arrangements. I am sure 15th August will pass peacefully. People will be able to participate without fear or any danger," he said.

(Also read: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of Independence Day)

In the weeks leading up to August 15, there have been intelligence inputs about terrorists - supported by Pakistan's ISI - planning to target Army installations in sensitive areas of the state. A tight vigil has been placed in key installations to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

The spotlight on August 15 is usually at Srinagar's Bakshi stadium where thousands of people join political leaders in celebration. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000.

