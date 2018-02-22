Tigress alert: Woman wields stick, fights off husband's attackers in Haryana - Watch

A Haryana woman has gone viral after a video clip of her fighting off her husband's attackers emerged online. The clip shows the woman wielding a stick and rushing towards a group of men who were beating her husband up and standing guard over him till the attackers back off.

The incident reportedly took place in Haryana's Yamunanagar, about 200 km north of Delhi. The video shows the woman running towards the attackers. Her husband is lying on the ground, seemingly unconscious. Two or three men can be seen, all with sticks in the hand and beating the man on the ground.

The woman swings the stick and makes contact with the stick in the hands of one of the attackers. Another attacker tries to aim a blow at her, but she blocks it.

She then picks up another stick off the ground, which seems to have been dropped by one of the attackers. She backs away towards her husband and drops the second stick, out of reach off the attackers.

She then stands over her husband's crumpled form, swinging her stick, as the attackers are seen backing away.

Through the entire drama, another man can be seen just standing around and watching the drama, but not interfering.

WATCH the video that was tweeted by news agency ANI:

#WATCH: Woman saves her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men in #Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/V9PpR0SWac — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

The clip was watched over 10000 times in just a few hours, and the reactions hailed the woman for her courage in standing up alone to the attackers.

Brave women??

Immediate action should be taken against the criminals — Azhar Khan (@AzharKh43724247) February 22, 2018

Salute and her strength who faced and saved her husband life . — Suryanarayan Behera (@iamsurya939) February 22, 2018

The woman's identity or those or her husband's attackers is yet unclear.