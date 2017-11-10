Tihar jail official denies sexual harassment of Al-Qaeda man

NEW DELHI: A Tihar jail official on Thursday told the Patiala House court that sexual harassment allegations raised by suspected Al-Qaeda operative and British national Samiun Rahman is an endeavour to perpetrate security system.

Samiun was arrested in Delhi on September 17 on charges of radicalising the Rohingyas to fight the Myanmar Army.

In the reply, the Tihar authority mentioned, "It is only prudent to mention here the allegations levelled by the prisoner (Rahman) are just an endeavour to perpetrate three-tier security system and also be browbeat the prison administration."

"This can only be termed as efficient skullduggery adopted by mastermind criminals to bring them in limelight not only before the courts but also before the media with perilous ulterior motives," Jail officials told the court.

Rahman's defence counsel MS Khan had told the court that his client had been kept locked in jail number 1. On November 2, five security personnel came to see him in the jail and touched his body parts inappropriately and told him to strip his clothes, the defence counsel told the court.

Rahman also alleged that the cell lacks basic facilities and that he did not get proper food, drinking water or medicine.

The police have said his mission was to set up base in Manipur or Mizoram and radicalise Rohingya Muslims to fight the Myanmar military.