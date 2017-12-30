Time for accountability: PM Narendra Modi puts out six questions for BJP MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted six questions for BJP MPs on the Namo App to take stock of the work being carried at the ground level across the country and to assess citizen's reaction to various policies and schemes implemented.

Known for being active on Twitter and on his mobile app, PM Modi has sought to take stock of the work undertaken by BJP MPs. Through the NaMo app, he posted the following six questions for them:

1) Which governmental scheme is having the maximum impact in your area?

2) How do you assess the central government's schemes implemented in your area?

3) Are you in constant touch with those who benefit from these schemes - either in person or through SMS or email?

4) Have you created a mechanism for creating feedback and have you informed the party about it?

5) Are all necessary information about government schemes available on the Narendra Modi app?

6) Do you have any suggestions?

The BJP lawmakers have until January 11 to answer these questions.

The objective of asking these questions is reportedly to better assess policies and schemes implemented, and how much impact these have made. It is believed that any loopholes or weak links in any scheme or policy can be identified better and fixed effectively after the questions are answered.

The questionnaire comes just days after PM Modi expressed his displeasure with many lawmakers for not actively using the NaMo app. At BJP's parliamentary meet on Thursday, he had told lawmakers that many of them never responded to his messages. "I send good morning messages but apart from five or six MPs, no one responds," he had said.