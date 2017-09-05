Time for hero dogs: Global canine squads to display assault skills in India

Gurugram: Canine squads from across the globe will get together this week to showcase and share anti-terror prowess in a unique event in India.

The National Security Guard (NSG), a central contingency deployment force to fight terrorism in India, is for the first time organising a two-day global seminar on canine squads from September 7-8 in Gurugram's Manesar, reported the DNA.

Apart from Indian forces, canine squads from US, UK, Israel, France and Russia will take part in the two-day event.

"There will be 400 participants, including central armed forces, Army and Air Force," Colonel PK Chug of NSG told DNA. Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju will attend the event.

"We wanted to bring all forces on a single platform wherein they can share and demonstrate their skills," said Chug, adding that there are various technologies used to train canine squads that are not easily available in India.

He said that he has also invited civilians and dog lovers so that they can also share information in making squads more effective.

"Discussions will be held on how K-9 teams can support forces in India more effectively in the changing international scenario. Also the role of squads in low-intensity conflicts, strategy in response to counter-IED operations in left wing extremism-affected areas will be discussed," he said.