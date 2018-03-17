Time for us to work together, says Sonia Gandhi: Top 10 quotes from Congress plenary session

New Delhi: Congress Party president Rahul Gandhi in his inaugural speech as part of the Congress party’s 84th plenary session at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday said that only Congress can unite a ‘divided nation’.

He was accompanied United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson by Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Gandhi, and other senior Congress leaders.

Here are the top 10 quotes of Sonia Gandhi from Congress plenary session:

1. First of all, I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, he took up this responsibility (of party president) at a very challenging time.

2. The party's victory will be the nation's victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement.

3. Today only one things matters, how to strengthen the great party with which we have relations which goes back in time.

3. 40 years back Indira's Ji's stunning victory in Chikmagalur turned around Indian politics, once again our party must give a similar performance.

4. You all know how due to circumstances I entered the public sphere but when I realized that the party is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of Congressmen, I entered the political arena.

5. Under Manmohan Singh's governance economic growth was at its highest.

6. Today I am saddened to see that Modi govt is weakening & ignoring the schemes & programs (implemented during UPA).

7. In last 4 years, this arrogant govt has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down.

8. The promises of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Na Khaunga Na Khaane Dunga' by the current govt is nothing but 'drama' and their tactic to get votes.

9. Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy & violence there and continuing with their work, braving all of it. It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises it voice against it.

10. It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to to do this.