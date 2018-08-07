हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

Timeline of key political moments of M Karunanidhi

Here's looking back at some key moments in the life of five-time former Tamil Nadu chief minister:  

Timeline of key political moments of M Karunanidhi

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a key political figure in the Dravidian politics, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. He was involved in active politics for more than 50 years.
 
Here's looking back at some key moments in the life of five-time former Tamil Nadu chief minister:  
 
1924: 
 
Dakshinamurthy, also know as Muthuvel Karunanidhi, was born on June 3rd in  Thirukkuvalai village in Nagapattinam district. Karunanidhi was more interested in drama, poetry and literature during his school time. 
 
1928: 
 
His journey towards politics started at the age of 14 when he set up an organisation for local youth in his colony. Inspired by the speech of Alagiriswami, he participated in anti-Hindu agitations.
 
1947:
 
He makes his debut in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter. He writes his first script for the movie Rajakumari. Ironically, M.G.Ramachandran, who went on to become Karunanidhi's primary political opponent, plays a lead role in the movie.
 
1953:
 
Kallakudi agitation is the first major protest in which Karunanidhi got involved. 
 
1957: 
 
He is elected to represent DMK in Tamil Nadu assembly from Kulithalai constituency of Thiruchirapalli.
 
1961:
 
He becomes the treasurer of DMK.
 
1967:
 
DMK cames to power in Tamil Nadu and Karunanidhi becomes the minister for public works.
 
1969:
 
CM Annadurai passes away and Karunanidhi is made the party leader of DMK. 
 
2001: 
 
DMK loses to Jayalalithaa's AIADMK. Karunanidhi is arrested on corruption charges.
 
2006:
 
DMK, under Karunanidhi, comes back to power in 2006. He becomes the Cheif Minister for the fifth time. 
 
2011:
 
DMK lost the elections and AIADMK comes to power. 
 
2017:
 
Karunanidhi takes backstage as MK Stalin becomes working President of DMK on January 4th.
 
2018:
 
Karunanidhi passes away on August 7, 2018. He suffered from urinary infection and was treated at Kauvery hospital, Chennai.

Tags:
Tamil NaduM KarunanidhiM Karunanidhi death

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close