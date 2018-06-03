हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sexual abuse

TISS report nails alleged sexual abuse, torture of children in Bihar government home

The TISS has in its audit report raised questions on how the children home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar was being run.

TISS report nails alleged sexual abuse, torture of children in Bihar government home

Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai has revealed in an audit report that minor girls living at a government children home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar are subjected to sexual assault. The TISS has in its audit report raised questions on how the children home was being run.

A case in this regard has been filed under section 376, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the Seva Sankalp evam Vikas Samiti, the NGO which runs the children home.

According to the report, several girls staying in the government children home were being sexually abused and tortured.

The case was registered at the Women’s police station in Muzaffarpur after the report by TISS came to light. The complaint for the case against the children home was made by the district child protection unit.

News agency ANI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur as saying that the investigations were underway. She further confirmed that no person has been named yet in the case concerning alleged sexual abuse and torture of children.

The SSP said, "The investigation has been initiated in this matter. There no name has been mentioned in the FIR."

Following the filing of the case, all the girls living in the government shelter have been shifted from Muzaffarpur to children homes in Patna and Madhubani.

Tags:
Sexual abuseChildren sexual abuseChild abuseMuzaffarpurBiharMuzaffarpur children homeTISSTATA Institute of Social Sciences

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close