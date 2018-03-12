TMC, AAP, TDP give notice in Rajya Sabha over PNB fraud, sealing in Delhi, Andhra special status row

New Delhi: Major political parties on Monday gave notices for discussion on a wide range of issues including the PNB fraud, sealing drive in Delhi and granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

According to ANI, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has given a notice in Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion under rule 168 over the PNB fraud scam case.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party today gave a notice in Rajya Sabha over short duration discussion on sealing drive in Delhi.

The sealing has become a big issue in the national capital as it is being opposed by the traders and small businessmen of Delhi and the even the Chief Minister had threatened to go on a hunger strike over the same.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party MP Vijay Sai Reddy has given Calling Attention Motion in Rajya Sabha over special status to Andhra Pradesh – an issue over which the TDP last week pull out of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

YS Chowdary, a lawmaker of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party TDP too gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over the same.

Congress – the main opposition party – had earlier moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 168 seeking a discussion on the billion dollars Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the matter and even staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament.

The party had raked the issue in both the Houses of the Parliament, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement on the steps being taken to bring the absconding accused back to India.

However, the Centre had accused the Congress party of disrupting the proceeding of the Parliament to evade a discussion on the said scam.

Celebrated jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in the multi-crore scam that has rattled the country and economy.

The scam started in 2011 and was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies..