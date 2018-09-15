हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC

TMC leader's son arrested in connection with murder of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato

West Bengal CID arrested TMC leader Shristhidhar Mahato's son Sandip Mahato on Saturday in connection with the murder of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato. 

TMC leader&#039;s son arrested in connection with murder of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato
BJP workers had staged protests in West Bengal after the murder of Trilochan Mahato. (File Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal CID arrested TMC leader Shristhidhar Mahato's son Sandip Mahato on Saturday in connection with the murder of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato. 

Mahato's body was found hanging from a tree on the morning of May 30 in Balarampur village located in West Bengal's Purulia district. A note was found on him which read that he was killed for being a part of BJP. 

On Saturday, the West Bengal CID also arrested another TMC worker - Jagabandhu Mahato, besides arresting Sandip. With this arrest, a total of four TMC workers have been put behind bars.

"We have arrested Sandip and Jagabandhu in connection with Trilochan Mahato's case. They were produced before the Purulia district court and were remanded to nine days of CID custody," said a senior CID official. 

The matter took a controversial turn previously when the police had announced that it was a case of suicide even before the post mortem reports were out. 

After the top leadership - including the BJP national president Amit Shah took to Twitter condemning the killing of the BJP worker, the West Bengal government handed over the case to CID. 

Two days later, another BJP worker - Dulal Kumar - was found hanging in a similar manner from a high tension tower. Immediately, the SP of Purulia district, Joy Biswas, was transferred.

Tags:
TMCBJPWest Bengal poll violence

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close