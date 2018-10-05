हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu

TN Chief Minister K Palaniswami urges PM Modi's intervention for release of 6 fishermen held in Iran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for the release of six fishermen detained by Iranian authorities.

TN Chief Minister K Palaniswami urges PM Modi&#039;s intervention for release of 6 fishermen held in Iran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for the release of six fishermen detained by Iranian authorities.

The fishermen were detained more than a month ago for allegedly violating maritime boundary.

Palaniswami wrote a letter to PM Modi explaining the situation and asked for the Centre's intervention. 

"They do not have access to basic amenities and their essential supplies have exhausted," he said in a letter.

"Further many of the detained fishermen's visas are also expiring in a couple of months. The prolonged incarceration of these poor fishermen, who went abroad for earning their livelihood, would severely affect the morale and survival of their families and dependents in India," he said.

The families were anxious and worried about their safety, he said.

Palaniswami urged the Centre to instruct the Indian Ambassador in Tehran to provide essential supplies to the fishermen immediately and to take legal measures to secure their immediate release.

The fishermen, who were operating from the fishing base of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, were apprehended and detained by the Iranian Coast Guard on September 1, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
Tamil NadufishermanK PalaniswamiIranCoast Guard

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close