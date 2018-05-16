TN HSC +2 Board Results 2018 out at tnresults.nic.in: Overall pass percentage 91.1 %, Virudhnagar top with 97%

Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2018: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared the TN Class 12 Board results on its official website tnresults.nic.in on Wednesday morning. The results were announced by state education minister KA Sengottaiyan.

As per emerging reports, the overall pass percentage stood at 91.1 per cent with Virudhnagar emerging as top district scoring 97 per cent. Erode district emerged second with 96.3 per cent while Tiruppur third with 96.1%. A total of 6754 school secured 100% results. Girls outperformed boys once again.

Over 9 Lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

Official websites to check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Board Results 2018

Here are the websites where you can check the results online:

tnresults.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in dge1.tn.nic.in tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com

How to check your TN 12th Board Result 2018

Step 1: Log onto the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 / Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same and take a printout for future reference

Beginning this year, the education department will not release topper's name and ranks in an effort to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

For any queries on Tamil Nadu HSC Board Results, candidates can Contact DGE the at directordge.tn.nic.in.

“Neither NIC nor the Directorate is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets,” said a notice on the website.