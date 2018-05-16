TN HSC +2 Board Results 2018 out shortly: Official websites to check results online and on mobile

Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2018: In a few minutes from now, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the TN HSC or Plus Two Results on its official website tnresults.nic.in. Over 8.66 Lakh students appeared for the exam in 2,794 centres across the state. “HSC +2 Examination Results Expected on 16th May 2018 at 09:30 Hrs,” read a notice on the official website.”

Apart from tnresults.nic.in, candidates can also check their scores on several other websites, names of which are mentioned below.

Official websites to check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Board Results 2018

Here are the websites where you can check the results online and on smartphones:

tnresults.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in dge1.tn.nic.in tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in examresults.net indiaresults.com

How to check your TN 12th Board Result 2018

Step 1: Log onto the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2018 / Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same and take a printout for future reference

Beginning this year, the education department will not release topper's name and ranks in an effort to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

For any queries on Tamil Nadu HSC Board Results, candidates can Contact DGE the at directordge.tn.nic.in.

“Neither NIC nor the Directorate is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets,” said a notice on the website.