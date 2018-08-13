TN HSC Plus One Supplementary exam (+1) result 2018 out at dge.tn.nic.in, Check details here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TN HSC + 1 Supplementary exam result

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the results of TN HSC + 1 supplementary examination on Monday morning on it's official website www.dge.tn.nic.in. 

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the results of TN HSC + 1 supplementary examination on Monday morning on it's official website www.dge.tn.nic.in

Candidates who applied for the revaluation and retotalling can check their results at the official website.

The compartment exams were held in June. The annual exam was conducted from March 1 to April 16.

Steps to check TN HSC Plus One Result 2018

Step 1: Visit this link

Step 2: Now enter your Registration Number,  Date of Birth and Code, and hit submit

Step 3: The TN HSC Plus One Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the results and keep it for future reference

The TN plus two (Class 12) examination results was released on May 16, 2018.

