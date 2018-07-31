हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

TNPSC declares Group 4 result 2018 on tnpsc.gov.in/results, here's how to check

The TNPSC exam, to fill up as many as 9351 vacancies, was held across 6962 examination centres.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result of Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4 VAO. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the Commission's official website - www.tnpsc.gov.in/results.

The examination was conducted on February 11, 2018, while the result was released on July 30, 2018.

The TNPSC exam, to fill up as many as 9351 vacancies, was held across 6962 examination centres. Nearly 20.69 lakh examinees registered for the test while around 16 lakh candidates appeared for it.

Here's how to check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – www.tnspc.gov.in/results

Step 2: Click on the link which says Result 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Once the result appears on the screen, the students are advised to download the same and take a print out of it for future reference.

TNPSC had in 2017 notified a total of 9,351 posts for this TNPSC group 4 or VAO recruitment. TNPSC Group 4 recruitment is being conducted to select employees for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

