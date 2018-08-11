हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TNPSC

TNPSC releases notification for Group-2 exam on www.tnpsc.gov.in, check how to apply

Check out the full notification released on the official website.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released a notification on their official website inviting applications for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services-II (Interview Posts) (Group-II Services).

Selection is based on three processes which include Preliminary Examination, Main Written Exam and Oral Test. There are total 23 posts with 1199 vacancies. 

The applicants will only be able to apply online, last date for which is September 9, 2018. The candidates will have to pay an amount of Rs. 100 for the Preliminary examination. 

Candidates who have not registered themselves for One Time Registration system will have to pay Rs. 150 for for the same which will be valid for five years from the date of registration. Last date for payment of Examination Fee is September 11, 2018. 

The applicants can fill up the online form on the website after completing their One Time Registration.
 
The Preliminary Examination will be conducted on November 11, 2018, from 10 am to 1 pm and the results will be announced in February 2019.

Candidates applying can check the full notification on their official website and www.tnpscexams.in

