Ram Mandir

To come back in power, BJP has to build Ram Mandir: Hindu priest threatens to withdraw support

Mahant Paramhans Das, a priest in Uttar Pradesh's Chawani Temple, threatened to start a movement and defeat BJP

NEW DELHI: There seems to be no end to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s troubles. On one hand, the Opposition is gaining footage with every passing poll, on the other hand, some of the party's supporting organisations are pressing on the issue of Ram Mandir.

“If they (BJP) want to come in power again (in 2019) then they have to build the Ram Temple, else we will start a movement and make sure they are defeated,” Mahant Paramhans Das, a priest in Uttar Pradesh's Chawani Temple told ANI.

Das' was reacting to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi statement.

Naqvi had earlier claimed that development will be the only issue for BJP in 2019 elections, further adding that Hindutva and Ram Mandir are not the primary issues for the saffron party.

"Today our government has made development as the mood of the nation. We have made development, a people's movement. Prime Minister Modi has become 'Vikas Nayak' for the people of the country," the minister said.

Naqvi further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the "biggest victim of political intolerance" and from Gujarat to Delhi "political conspiracies" were hatched against him by "frustrated forces" who have been defeated by the people of the country.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth wing formed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also reportedly threatened to cut off contact with BJP if building the Ram Mandir ceases to be one of the primary issues. 

They added that the recent defeat in by-elections is due to the party's slow move over the construction of Ram Mandir.

With agency inputs

