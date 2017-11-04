To counter China, India offers to share real-time maritime intelligence with 10 countries

For the first time ever, India has offered to share real-time intelligence of maritime movements in the Indian Ocean with 10 countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri-Lanka, Mauritius.

The move is aimed to counter the threats related to human trafficking, smuggling and territorial disputes in the South-China Sea.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the offer has been very positively received. The Navy chief gave the statement at the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) where the Indian Navy for the first time is hosting Navy and Maritime Chiefs of 10 countries of Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

He told India Today that they have identified common security threats across all countries. "We need greater degree of coordination and info sharing to take things forward to provide maritime security and safety of the global commons of the Indian Ocean."

India has also reportedly offered the countries in the IOR to share their real-time data on movement in the Indian Ocean. The information essentially aims at dealing with non-traditional threats arising at sea and not the conventional military purposes.

The offer was welcomed at the Conclave where a Navy Chief reportedly said that all countries should equally contribute to the process and modalities for the exchanging the infirmation should be discussed.

It comes at a time when China is becoming increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea region. China had recently set-up its first off-shore base in the Horn of Africa.

To counter China, India is looking at a cooperative approach instead of going alone.