To counter RSS, Congress Seva Dal plans to start flag hoisting events, deliberations on nationalism

The Congress Seva Dal plans to initiate discussions on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and on nationalism based on secularism, tolerance and pluralism.

New Delhi: The Congress Seva Dal plans to organise flag hoisting programmes in 1,000 cities of the country on the last Sunday of every month, as part of efforts to counter the RSS' deliberations on nationalism.

The Seva Dal will initiate discussions during these programmes on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and on nationalism based on secularism, tolerance and pluralism, a senior Seva Dal leader said.

Once Congress president Rahul Gandhi approves the programme, the Seva Dal will move ahead with it. 

The Seva Dal is also planning an overhaul of the organisation for which they have prepared a blueprint too. It is likely to be made public on Monday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. 

Seva Dal Chief Organiser Lalji Bhai Desai told PTI 'Bhasha', "In the last few years, the Seva Dal was not as active as it was earlier and got restricted to managing Congress' events. We are trying to again strengthen the organisation."

"We will now emphasise on nation-building, service to the country, developing the Seva Dal and working with better coordination with the party," he said.

In the next three months, training camps will be organised across the country. The first such camp will be held in Manipur on June 11 in which Seva Dal volunteers and office-bearers from the eastern part of the country will take part, Desai said.

He said the Seva Dal will organise 'Dhwaj Vandana' programme in 1,000 districts and cities of the state on the last Sunday of every month. In the programme, flag hoisting and deliberations on principles of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi will take place. 

"We will try to hold discussions on nationalism which is based on secularism, tolerance and pluralism," he said.

Desai said there are Seva Dal units in 700 districts and cities of the country in which there are 20 to 200 volunteers.

The Seva Dal is also trying to start a youth wing. 

