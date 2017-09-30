Tom Alter, actor and Padma Shri awardee, dies aged 67

Mumbai: Veteran film and television actor and Padma Shri awardee, Tom Alter died aged 67 passed away, a media report said.

He had been battling the stage four skin cancer and was admitted to Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital two weeks ago.

As per a media report, a statement released on behalf of his family said, "It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father. Tom passed away Friday night at home with his family and close family members in attendance. We ask for their privacy to be respected at this time."

Alter was an American-born Indian actor. His successful journey in Indian cinema and television earned him the Padma Shri award.

He was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in the year 2008.

Alter was fluent in Hindi and Urdu. Apart from numerous television shows, theatre, he acted in over 300 movies. He was famously known for playing the role of gangster 'Keshav Kalsi' in the hit soap opera 'Junoon'.

In the 80s and 90s, Alter also tried his hand in direction and sports journalist. He was the first person to interview cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for TV when the cricketer was yet to debut for India.