Too early to assess GST impact on tourism: Mahesh Sharma

It is too early to understand the impact of GST on the tourism sector, though an early assessment has shown that the single tax regime has brought down the level of taxation, the government said on Monday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 13:07
Too early to assess GST impact on tourism: Mahesh Sharma

New Delhi: It is too early to understand the impact of GST on the tourism sector, though an early assessment has shown that the single tax regime has brought down the level of taxation, the government said on Monday.

Responding to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha, Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma also said he will talk to the GST Council on the possible difficulties houseboat owners in Kerala may face due to GST.

He said while it is too early to understand the impact of GST on the tourism sector, an internal assessment shows that the level of taxation has gone down in the sector.

Responding to another supplementary, he said the proposed 'Incredible India 2' policy will be out soon. It will have provisions to tie up with private sector to help promote tourism in the country.

In his written reply, Sharma said the Tourism Ministry has no scheme to encourage states to enter into revenue- sharing agreement with technology-driven hospitality service providers in the country.

Mahesh SharmaTourism MinisterGST BillLok Sabha

