Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address to the US Indian diaspora in Virginia

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi at the event: 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 01:42
Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address to the US Indian diaspora in Virginia

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to the US, on Sunday addressed the Indian diaspora near here in Virginia.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi at the event:

1/ When India talked of terrorism 20 years back, many in the world said its a law and order problem and didn't understand it. Now terrorists have explained terrorism to them so we don't have to.

2/ When India did surgical strikes the world experienced our power and realized that India practices restrain but can show power when needed.

3/ When growing aspirations of people are given right leadership, they turn into achievements.

4/ Through technology driven governance we are creating an 'Adhunik Bharat'.

5/ Govts in India have been ousted due to corruption; in the last three years no one has been able to put any such charge on us.

6/ Transparent policies of our government have create an environment of trust among the people.

7/ I can see that every Indian wants to contribute towards India's development. India is progressing at a record pace today.

8/ The Indian diaspora rejoices when there is good news from India, it wants India to scale newer heights.

9/ I promise that I will fulfill all your dreams of making India as good as US.

10/ When I meet you all I experience the kind of joy one feels while meeting his/her family. You fill me with new energy.

PM Modi's quotes, PM Modi In US, PM Narendra Modi in US, Narendra Modi, US Indian diaspora, Virginia, Washington

