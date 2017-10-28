Top 5 quotes from PM Narendra Modi's interaction with journalists

NEW DELHI: With Gujarat and Himachal state elections a month away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pointed at the role media plays in shaping the thoughts of the country and its citizens. The Prime Minister was interacting with seniors editors and journalists during a post-Diwali function, an annual meet that takes place at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Ashoka Road in the national capital since the party came into power.

Here's a quick five-point guide on what he said during the meet:

1. There needs to be internal democracy within our political parties. Only then can political parties stay in sync with what the people want and prepare for the next generation.

2. In the course of of our jobs we meet many different kinds of people, who have different views on how the country should be run or how things should be done.

3. It is experience alone which can help distinguish if the person sitting in front of us is saying things with an agenda or is genuinely trying to contribute.

4. This meet brings back memories of the time when I was working at the party headquarters and spent time with many of you. Now, we don't get to sit and chat, like those old days.

5. The media plays an important role. It can show us, the polticians, what we need to focus on. The country has witnessed the positive role played by media in making the Swach Bharat Mission a success.