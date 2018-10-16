हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar law and order

Top Bihar cop defends juniors for sleeping during law and order briefing

"Some of them had not slept for 24 hours straight. They may have dozed off for 2 minutes. They are humans after all."

ANI Photo

Several cops were recorded on camera blissfully dozing during a law and order briefing ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in the state. On Tuesday, DIG Patna (central range) attempted to put up a defence by saying only those who were on night duty had fallen off to sleep during the briefing.

News agency ANI put out a short clip on Monday which showed several police officials napping with their eyes shut even as crucial information about security in the state was being elaborated upon.

 

 

While this caused a great deal of embarrassment to the police force of the state, a top cop said a day later that some of his men had not slept in 24 hours. "Policemen who were sleeping had come after night duty and hadn't slept for 24 hours straight. They aren't at fault," he said. "They were attentive but might have dozed off for two or three minutes. They are humans after all."

 

 

For a state which has made headlines on numerous occasions for a shoddy law and order infrastructure, Bihar is in dire need of ramping up its security. And sleeping cops hardly give the force the image makeover it is desperate for. To single these cops out, however, would be a tad unfair because napping during crucial meetings is not unique to law enforcers alone. Dozing lawmakers in the Lok Sabha and in state assemblies have been caught on camera a number of times. While some have defended themselves by saying they were deep in thought, others have said that their hectic work for the benefit of people often wrecks havoc on their sleep cycle. Social media though makes no distinction between sleeping law enforcers and sleeping lawmakers, and have repeatedly poked fun at such instances.

Bihar law and orderBihar PolicePatna DIG

