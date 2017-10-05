close
Top court judges are not pro-government: Supreme Court

Justice Chandrachud said that somebody should come and see in the court how the government is hauled up everyday

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 13:00
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that its judges were not pro-government and pointed at the way the apex court was hauling the government every day during the course of its proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said this while taking a dim view of a former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) who alleged in a television interview that some of the judges of the top court were pro-government.

Referring to the said statement by the former president of the SCBA, Justice Chandrachud said that somebody should come and see in the court how the government is hauled up everyday.

