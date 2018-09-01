हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Torrential rains, landslides form 100 metre long lake in Uttarakhand

"If it gains an outlet, it will be dangerous for villages. The administration has warned us not to go near the lake. We are also shifting our base due to this," said a local person.

Torrential rains, landslides form 100 metre long lake in Uttarakhand

Heavy torrential rains and landslides in Uttarakhand have resulted in the formation of a 100 metre long and 50 metre deep lake near the border of Tehri Garhwal-Dehradun.

Soon after the district administration got to know about the lake, they issued an alert in the area forcing the people living in nearby houses to vacate the area.

"If it gains an outlet, it will be dangerous for villages. The administration has warned us not to go near the lake. We are also shifting our base due to this," said a local person.

Another person added that the farmers in the area have "lost crops in the landslides". "We request the government to rehabilitate us," he said.

This comes after at least three people died when their houses collapsed due to landslides in Uttarakhand's Kot village on Wednesday. The weather condition in the state is not expected to get better anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Uttarakhand will continue to receive "heavy rain" over the next four-five days.

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand rainsUttarakhand landslidesUttarakhand lake

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close