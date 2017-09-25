close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Tortured like an animal,' says trafficked Indian 'slave' rescued from Saudi

The employers even refused to give her water, she alleges.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 09:14
&#039;Tortured like an animal,&#039; says trafficked Indian &#039;slave&#039; rescued from Saudi
Representational pic

Mangaluru: “I was tortured like an animal," says the recently rescued 42-year-old Karnataka woman. A victim of human trafficking, Jacintha Mendonca was forced to work like a "slave" in a household for more than 14 months.

Lured by a Mumbai-based recruiting agency, which promised to get her a well-paying job in Qatar, Mendonca was first taken to Dubai. She was later flown to Saudi Arabia without her knowledge and made to work in a household at Yanbu, where she had been virtually "enslaved" for the last 14 months.

"I had a hellish experience in Yanbu...I was made to work day in and day out at three mansions belonging to the employer's mother, his three wives and their children...I was tortured like an animal," she told news agency PTI, adding the children called her 'gaddama' (slave).

Mendonca was forced to stay inside the four walls of the house, never allowed to venture outside.

In November 2016, she tried to escape but was caught by the police who sent her back to the employer.

The escape bid brought more hardship for her.

She was badly beaten up, head banged against the wall. The employers even refused to give her water, she alleges.

Mendonca was rescued after the Human Rights Protection Foundation of Udupi contacted the head of the NRI Forum Rodrigues in Saudi Arabia in April this year. On September 22, she was reunited with her family in Mundrangady in Udupi district.

Mendonca has asked the authorities to take action against recruiting agency who cheated her.

Ravindra Shanbagh of Udupi Human Rights Foundation said they could locate the employer in Saudi Arabia only after a series of attempts.

The efforts of the NRI Forum in Saudi Arabia succeeded in getting Jacintha back home on September 22 through lawful measures, he said.  

 

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Indian woman traffickedSaudi ArabiaWoman rescued

From Zee News

Pradyuman Thakur murder: Gurugram Ryan school re-opened amid safety concerns
Haryana

Pradyuman Thakur murder: Gurugram Ryan school re-opened ami...

Supreme Court has option to duck travel ban ruling
AmericasWorld

Supreme Court has option to duck travel ban ruling

How BSF is stopping Rohingya Muslims from entering India
India

How BSF is stopping Rohingya Muslims from entering India

Mexicans turn to church as earthquake death toll hits 320
AmericasWorld

Mexicans turn to church as earthquake death toll hits 320

Indian-American couple donates USD 250,000 for Harvey relief
AmericasWorld

Indian-American couple donates USD 250,000 for Harvey relie...

Vote winner Angela Merkel faces tricky coalition talks, hard-right &#039;earthquake&#039;
EuropeWorld

Vote winner Angela Merkel faces tricky coalition talks, har...

AmericasWorld

'US will do everything to avoid nuclear war'

Jharkhand: Explosion at firecracker factory kills 8 people, 25 injured
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Explosion at firecracker factory kills 8 people,...

BHU violence: Varsity closed till October 2; top police officials removed
Uttar Pradesh

BHU violence: Varsity closed till October 2; top police off...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

In the shoes of the Governor

The terrible track record of land governance in India

Safeguarding India's heritage: DNA takes a look at Ministry of Culture

Right to Privacy in digital arena

Look who's talking, Pak is greatest exporter of terror: Top 10 quotes from Sushma Swaraj's speech at UNGA