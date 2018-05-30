Toy train in Darjeeling derails, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A favourite among tourists and accorded the UNESCO World Heritage status, the toy train in Darjeeling derailed on Wednesday en route to Siliguri.

The train was making its way from Darjeeling to Siliguri when one bogey came off the track at the Kurseong railway station, according to news agency ANI. While no casualties were reported, officials quickly reached the spot and passengers were safely escorted out. The services, it is learnt, are currently halted.

Running on narrow gauge tracks since 1880, the toy train - operated by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway - connects several parts of Darjeeling with the plains. Promising breath-taking views of the hills and valleys, the train now makes use of diesel although steam power is employed in certain sections.