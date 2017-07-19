close
TR Zeliang sworn-in as new Nagaland CM, to face floor test on July 21

TR Zeliang has been sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Nagaland on Wednesday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 15:51
Kohima: TR Zeliang has been sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Nagaland ​at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Wednesday. 

The development took place after Nagaland Governor PB Acharya dismissed the Shurhozelie Liezietsu government as the latter failed to turn up for a floor test today and appointed R Zeliang as the new Chief Minister of the state. 

Also Read: Nagaland Governor dismisses Liezietsu govt; TR Zeliang appointed new CM, asked to prove majority by July 22

Earlier in the day, Governor Acharya asked Zeliang to prove his majority on the floor test of the Nagaland legislative assembly on or before July 22. 

On Tuesday, the governor had directed Speaker Imtiwapang to summon an emergent special session of the assembly at 9.30 am for Liezietsu, who is facing rebellion from MLAs of his party Nagaland Peoples Front (NPF), to seek confidence vote.

Zeliang, the leader of the rebel NPF MLAs, was present in the House along with his followers.

The motion to prove the majority of Liezietsu could not be taken up as he was not present and the House was adjourned sine die, the speaker said.

Zeliang, who was forced out of office in February following large-scale protests over holding of urban local body election with 33 per cent reservation for women, had staked claim to form the government saying he had majority support in the House.

Four BJP legislators and Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu on Tuesday called on the governor and submitted a letter supported Zeliang.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

NagalandTR ZeliangPB AcharyaKohimaNagaland CMBJPNagaland GovernorShurhozelie Liezietsu

