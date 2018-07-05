हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Train tragedy averted

Trackman awarded by Railway Board for averting major train tragedy

The Railway Board has felicitated a trackman of the Ratlam Division of Western Railways, Balwant, for averting a major train accident. According to a release by the Ministry of Railways, Balwant spotted a collapsed ballast retainer of the Thandla-Bajranggarh station bridge and alerted the authorities in time to avert the mishap.

Trackman awarded by Railway Board for averting major train tragedy

The Railway Board has felicitated a trackman of the Ratlam Division of Western Railways, Balwant, for averting a major train accident. According to a release by the Ministry of Railways, Balwant spotted a collapsed ballast retainer of the Thandla-Bajranggarh station bridge and alerted the authorities in time to avert the mishap.

He has been awarded with commendation certificate and a cash reward of Rs 5000 for his heroic deed. Apart from this, his family has been given travel pass for first AC category and an air-conditioned accommodation in the national capital.

According to the release by the minister, On July 1, 2018 at about 7 pm, the trackman was returning back to his headquarters after finishing day’s work. He noticed that ballast retainer of Bridge no 178 (18.3mtr span) between Thandla and Bajrang Garh stations has collapsed. He immediately protected the track and informed his superior, Senior Section Engineer/Pathway. Necessary steps were taken for restoring the bridge on priority basis. Thus, due to the alertness and promptness shown by Balwant a serious accident has been averted.

He was felicitated by Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani and the event was attended by his wife and son.

Tags:
Train tragedy avertedtrain accidentIndian RailwaysRailway Board

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close