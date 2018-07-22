हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rains

Traffic crawls after heavy rain lashes Delhi

Heavy rain lashed the Delhi-NCR region for the second consecutive day causing traffic congestion.

Traffic crawls after heavy rain lashes Delhi
Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain lashed the Delhi-NCR region for the second consecutive day causing traffic congestion.

The Delhi Traffic Police via their Twitter handle kept updating commuters about the waterlogged areas to be averted to avoid inconvenience to Delhiites.

Waterlogging was reported in Dwarka sector-12 at K M Chowk towards Ashirwad Chowk. 

The situation was no different at Nangloi bus stand in Najafgarh. Commuters faced difficulties in Bahadurgarh bus stand as well.

Waterlogging was also reported at Mundka red light, Mahipalpur Chowk towards Gurugram near Rangpuri and Mahipalpur towards Vasantkunj. 

Delhi rainsrains in DelhiwaterloggingTrafficMonsoon

