Delhi

Traffic Police issue advisory after heavy rains hits parts of Delhi-NCR

The downpour left several roads water-logged following which the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory.

New Delhi: Heavy rains hit parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Saturday. Several parts of the city - Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Laxmi Nagar - experienced very heavy showers.

The downpour left several roads water-logged following which the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory. Asking to avoid certain stretch, they released a slew of suggestions.

- Obstruction in traffic from DND towards Ashram due to the breakdown of a bus.

- Waterlogging at Lajpat Nagar Market and Pant Nagar Bus Stand Lajpat Rai Road.

- Traffic is affected at Shyam Lal College due to waterlogging under the railway bridge.

- Traffic is affected on Mathura Road Shershah Road, Mathura Road to Bhairon Road, Mathura Road Purana Quila Road, Road no. 57 Bihari Colony Under Railway Bridge, Maharshi Raman Marg, 11 Murti, Teen Murti Marg & Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg Near Post office due to waterlogging.

- Traffic is affected Under Hanuman Setu, Ring Road due to waterlogging.

- Traffic is affected on R/A Rajendra Prasad Road, DBG Road Under Ajmeri Gate Flyover, Rohtak Road near Liberty Cinema, Rajaram Kohli Road, GT Karnal Road, Nalah Road, Guru Nanak Road Minto Road and Punchkuyan Road, Near Bagga Link due to waterlogging.

- Waterlogging at Iron Bridge Loni Road, Khajuri Chowk Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Market Wazirabad Road, R/A Loni, Apsara Border, Yamuna Marg, IP College MGM Road Ring Road, Under IP Flyover Vikas Marg, Chatta Rail Lothian Road, Kodiya Bridge Bhairon Road Ring Road, Monkey Bridge Bhairon Road Ring Road, Calcutta Bridge Bhairon Road, Iron Bridge SPM Road & MB Road, Batra Hospital towards Devli.

- Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road(both carriageways) due to waterlogging.

- Waterlogging on IP Marg near PHQ.

The mercury had earlier risen in the city by a few notches even as high humidity brought more discomfort to city residents.

The minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 81 per cent, according to the MeT Department.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to settle at 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

