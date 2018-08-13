हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

Traffic restrictions in Delhi for Independence Day rehearsal

Delhi Police has imposed several traffic restrictions while security has also been increased for Independence Day parade rehearsal.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi for Independence Day rehearsal

The full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade will be held in the national capital on Monday. The Delhi Police has imposed several traffic restrictions while security has also been increased for the same.

The traffic restriction will be in place around Red Fort area. Six roads – Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road – have been closed for general traffic from 5 am to 9 am. The link roads connected to these areas have also been closed.

As per the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police department, vehicles without parking stickers for the rehearsal of the parade must avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin bridge and Maharana Pratap ISBT bridge.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also declared that parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15 in view of the security measures for the Independence Day.

Local city buses, including those operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not move on Ring Road between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point, from 4 am to 11 am on August 15.

