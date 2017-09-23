Tragic: Five-year-old boy dies after being run over by school bus in Haryana

Rewari: A five-year-old boy died on Friday after being run over by his school bus when the driver was reversing the vehicle, in Haryana'sRewari district.

The deceased child has been identified as Himang, who studied in LKG.

Talking to reporters, Investigation officer, Preet Singh said, "A case has been registered in this matter. Post-mortem being done and an investigation underway."

Further details awaited.

