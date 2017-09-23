close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Tragic: Five-year-old boy dies after being run over by school bus in Haryana

A five-year-old boy died on Friday after being run over by his school bus when the driver was reversing the vehicle, in Haryana'sRewari district.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 08:52
Tragic: Five-year-old boy dies after being run over by school bus in Haryana

Rewari: A five-year-old boy died on Friday after being run over by his school bus when the driver was reversing the vehicle, in Haryana'sRewari district.

The deceased child has been identified as Himang, who studied in LKG. 

Talking to reporters, Investigation officer, Preet Singh said, "A case has been registered in this matter. Post-mortem being done and an investigation underway."

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

HimangHaryanaSchool Busfive-year-old

From Zee News

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out
Internet & Social Media

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tracks in UP
Uttar Pradesh

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tra...

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was unconscious
Gujarat

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was u...

Chidambaram family belong to Tihar Jail: Subramanian Swamy
India

Chidambaram family belong to Tihar Jail: Subramanian Swamy

President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand amidst prediction of heavy showers
India

President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand amidst prediction of...

Pradyuman murder case: CBI reaches Ryan International School
Haryana

Pradyuman murder case: CBI reaches Ryan International Schoo...

5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off California
World

5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off California

Man held for throwing black powder on Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde
Maharashtra

Man held for throwing black powder on Maharashtra minister...

MP Education Minister urges all madrasas to unfurl Tricolour, sing national anthem daily
Madhya Pradesh

MP Education Minister urges all madrasas to unfurl Tricolou...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Of liberties and pre-arrest bail

Where have all the Hindu-American comedians gone?

In the shadow of caste

India needs one more big push for construction of ‘Big Dams’

Pakistan at UNGA: Islamabad continues to live in denial with same old rhetoric