Train mein hungry kya? IRCTC launches pizza vending machine in Mumbai station

Craving for the cheesy slice of heaven during train travels? Well, pizza lovers, it's finally time to rejoice.

As a part of modernisation drive in the Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched the first automatic pizza vending machine at the Mumbai Central railway station.

“As a part of catering modernisation step, IRCTC has installed an automatic Pizza Vending Machine at Mumbai Central Railway Station. This machine will dish out hot pizzas in “mechanised” way for commuters visiting the station,” tweeted IRCTC.

In a video shared along with the tweet states the machine will dish out freshly baked hot pizza in a few minutes for a reasonable price.

To order one, the customer first needs to enter the coin and then select their choice of pizza.

Fresh dough will be prepared inside the machine with which the thin crust base will be formed. The sauce and toppings are then added and finally it goes for baking inside the oven.

Other food items such as french fries, popcorn, ice-cream, and fruit juice will also be soon up for grabs.

Currently, the railways have a system of ordering Domino's pizza two hours before the train reaches station. The pizza is then delivered at your seat.