Trains delayed for several hours on Chhath, passengers lash out at Indian Railways

The four-day long Chhath festivities are underway with people living away from family, traveling back home to celebrate the auspicious occasion. However, not all have been lucky. Many people are stranded in trains because as several trains have been delayed.

Indian Railways has introduced several special trains and increased bogies in existing trains to ensure that passengers do not face trouble during the extra rush period. However, it seems this wasn't enough.

There have been multiple questions about the delays on Twitter by people who are traveling or whose family members are on the way for the celebrations. People have been lashing out at the Indian Railways blaming them for spoiling the festivities.

@PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia resrv seat since last 1 month for #chhath_fest. but last momnt train becom late 14 hr. how i join my family. — Upendra Kumar Singh (@upendrakr_singh) October 25, 2017

my sister gt her tkt booked in this train to be Boarded on 23rd frm Sln to pnbe to attain CHHATH PUJA bt IR's working at its best, train delayed by more than 18hrs, don't knw wht magic minister will do? I k w our words hardly matter fr u ppl, @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @PMOIndia — Naveen Tiwari (@sanjunaveen09) October 24, 2017

@RailMinIndia :- 14006 Train running late by 5 hours , we all bihari in Train awaiting to reach home today chhath Puja,which is in evening. — Praveen Kumar Akela (@praveenakela23) October 26, 2017

@RailMinIndia @PMOIndia Today is Chhath pooja and my family in train. beacause train is late — Anil Kumar Singh (@AnilKumarSing11) October 26, 2017

@RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal what a service 15 hours late 12562, chhath puja will be clebrtae in train?? Nt bal to cancl — Pankaj Kumar (@advocatepankajk) October 26, 2017

@PiyushGoyal sir I'm traveling with train no.12367 it's running late by 4 hours today,sir today is chhath festival I request to you for help — Rajeev Thakur (@rajeevt2308) October 26, 2017

@narendramodi sir if my train keep running late they how I'll reach my home on time for chhath puja? pic.twitter.com/NhNQh7qjgR — Dewashish Anand (@dewashish_anand) October 26, 2017

Train no 15098 Jammu to bhagalpur is running delayed by 14 hours.passengers are Wishing to attend chhath pooja. Plz sir.. — manish (@manish06276492) October 26, 2017

@RailMinIndia train no-22408 se meri bhabhi & sister chhath puja ke liye kal se upwas kiye huye aa rahi hai train late ho rahi hai plz help — Ajit kumar singh (@ajitkumar1210) October 26, 2017

He: Indian Railways is getting bullet trains, new catering policy, redeveloped stations via PPP, more powerful DRM, GMs She: Train to time par chalti nahi tumse, Chhath miss kara diya mera *forever alone again* — Prashant Arora (@Prashant24Arora) October 25, 2017

@RailMinIndia sir train no 22406 cancelled today on the eve of Chhath Puja.Railway should have arranged other train for the passenger. — Prabhat Kumar (@Prabhat1604) October 25, 2017

Ji sir. Isi Chhath ki puja k liye Train no. 22911 me 1.5 hrs se wait kar rahe hain COI me. @RailMinIndia Lagta hai time ki koi value nahi. — Abhishek kumar (@Kumar_Abhi1109) October 25, 2017

@RailMinIndia train no 13240 is 25 hrs late..it mean i will reach after chhath puja... — Shashi (@Shashi9698) October 24, 2017

Train no 12818 is running late by 7 hrs and other trains on the same route are on time thank you indian railway for running our great festival chhath puja #IndianRailways — Sushant Saurav (@Sushant16236801) October 24, 2017

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha had said that the Railways will run as many as 4,000 special trains between October 15 and October 31, during the Diwali holiday season.