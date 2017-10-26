Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Trains delayed for several hours on Chhath, passengers lash out at Indian Railways

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 11:39 AM IST
Comments |
Trains delayed for several hours on Chhath, passengers lash out at Indian Railways

The four-day long Chhath festivities are underway with people living away from family, traveling back home to celebrate the auspicious occasion. However, not all have been lucky. Many people are stranded in trains because as several trains have been delayed.

Indian Railways has introduced several special trains and increased bogies in existing trains to ensure that passengers do not face trouble during the extra rush period. However, it seems this wasn't enough.

There have been multiple questions about the delays on Twitter by people who are traveling or whose family members are on the way for the celebrations. People have been lashing out at the Indian Railways blaming them for spoiling the festivities.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha had said that the Railways will run as many as 4,000 special trains between October 15 and October 31, during the Diwali holiday season.

Tags:
ChhathIndian RailwaysPiyush GoyalManoj Sinha
Next
Story

Asaram rape case: SC asks godman to approach CJI for interim bail

Trending