close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Transforming India': PM Narendra Modi to meet Chief Secretaries; Niti Aayog to announce best, worst performing states

PM Narendra Modi will on Monday meet top officials of all states and union territories to review and expedite development work as less than two years remain for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 10:06
&#039;Transforming India&#039;: PM Narendra Modi to meet Chief Secretaries; Niti Aayog to announce best, worst performing states

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will on Monday meet top officials of all states and union territories to review and expedite development work as less than two years remain for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Soon after coming back from his foreign visit, Modi plunged into work and had a detailed discussion with key officials for over an hour on Sunday about the conference on 'States as Drivers for Transforming India'.

The PM, according to ANI report, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by chief secretaries and other officials of all states and UTs. 

State officials are crucial for successful implementation of key schemes at the grassroots level.

This is not Modi's first direct interaction with state-level officials as the PM has been regularly interacting with them on the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) platform for monitoring of development works.

States' performance on development indicators will also be released at the conference as the Centre is keen to fast-track projects to remove regional imbalances and disparity by ensuring better Centre-state coordination. 

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is also likely to announce the best performing and worst performing states based on different development parameters during a presentation which is will be made before the PM.

Agriculture reforms to address agrarian unrest across the country and universal health coverage will be discussed at the day-long meeting along with issues such as less-cash economy, ranking on the basis of ease of doing business and direct benefits transfer.

TAGS

Niti AayogAmitabh KantPM Narendra Modichief secretaries2019 Lok Sabha polls

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Discoveries

Prehistoric shark remains found near Peru lake

Sushma Swaraj lashes out at Sartaj Aziz after her request to grant visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother gets no response
India

Sushma Swaraj lashes out at Sartaj Aziz after her request t...

Amid India, China stand-off on Doklam, Congress denies Rahul Gandhi&#039;s meeting with Chinese envoy Luo Zhaohui
India

Amid India, China stand-off on Doklam, Congress denies Rahu...

Kanwar Yatra begins: UP govt bans DJs; Kanwariyas told to carry IDs, drones to monitor processions
Uttar Pradesh

Kanwar Yatra begins: UP govt bans DJs; Kanwariyas told to c...

India

Former Indian Ambassador to US passes away at 82

CBI raids on Lalu Prasad: RJD MLAs to meet today; Will Tejashwi Yadav step down as Bihar Deputy CM?
India

CBI raids on Lalu Prasad: RJD MLAs to meet today; Will Teja...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Mamata’s reading of the Darjeeling unrest is wrong

Resisting Chinese browbeating: Non-alignment should be replaced with strategic alignment

DNA Edit | A conflict within: End the duel between majority and minority

Indo-US energy ties power a bright future

Bleeding for the Men in Blue: Short history of Team India's coaches and their styles