Independence Day

Tricolour falls at BJP office; Congress and Kejriwal take a dig at Amit Shah

As BJP president Amit Shah tried to unfurl the national flag at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday morning, the tricolour slid to the ground.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/AmitShah

The opposition parties have taken a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the flag falling incident at the party headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday morning. While the Congress questioned the “management” skills of the ruling party, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the incident showed that “Bharat Mata is sad”.

Taking a dig at the BJP over the incident, the Congress questioned as to how the party planned to manage the country when it could not even handle the national flag. The opposition party also shared a video of the incident on microblogging site Twitter.

Posting the video, the Congress tweeted, “Jo desh ka jhanda nahi sambhal sakte, woh desh kya sambhalenge? 50 saal se zyada desh ke tirange ka tiraskar karne waalon ne agar yeh nahi kiya hota toh shayad aaj tirange ka aisa apmaan na hota. Dusro ko deshbhakti ka certificate dene waalo ko rashtragan ka taur tareeka tak pataa nahi (Those who cannot handle the flag, how will they handle the country? If those people who have treated the flag with contempt for over 50 years had not done so, the flag would not have been insulted like it was today. Those who give lectures to others on patriotism, do not even know etiquettes of the national anthem)”.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at the BJP over the incident, saying it reflected that “Bharat Mata” is “sad”.

The Delhi Chief Minister also shared the video on Twitter and said, “Prakriti ka khel bhi ajeeb hai. Koi kitna bhi shaktishali kyun na ho jaaye, prakriti ke saamne sab chhote hain. Bataiye, tirange ne Amit Shah ke haatho lehraane se manaa kar diya. Iss tirange ke zariye bharat mata kuch keh rahi hain – ki woh dukhi hain (Nature works in strange ways. No matter how strong one is, he has to bow down before the nature. The tricolour refused to be unfurled at the hands of Amit Shah. Bharat Mata is saying through this flag that she is sad)”.

Independence DayBJP vs CongressBJPCongressArvind KejriwalAAPAam Aadmi PartyAmit Shah

