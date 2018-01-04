हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Triple Talaq bill hits roadblock in Rajya Sabha again, may be deferred to next Parliament session

The opposition continued to put pressure in Rajya Sabha for the bill to be put before a select committee.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 04, 2018, 18:45 PM IST
New Delhi: On the penultimate day of Parliament's Winter Session, the opposition once again rallied to demand sending the Triple Talaq bill to a select committee. With no discussion on the bill taking place on Thursday either, it is likely that the bill is moved to the next session of Parliament.

The opposition continued to put pressure in Rajya Sabha for the bill to be put before a select committee. "The select committee has to be one which represents the character of the house," said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We only have an issue about the allowance which we have repeatedly raised. We are for the bill." If the bill does make its way to the committee, it can only be passed in the next session and not in the truncated ongoing session which ends on Friday.

Even as opposition leaders like Azad and TMC leader Derek O' Brien attacked BJP, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley countered and said Congress, in particular, is trying to sabotage the bill. Union Minister Smriti Irani too questioned the apparent reluctance of the opposition in having a discussion.

 

 

As a result of the ongoing uproar, Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned.

