Triple talaq

Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha live updates: Crucial test for government

The opposition wants the bill to be sent to a select committee while the government maintains that politics is being played over the entire matter.

File photo

New Delhi: The government will look, once again, at getting the Triple Talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha even as the opposition has so far managed to create enough uproar to ensure a roadblock. While opposition parties - led by Congress - likens the bill to interfering in religious matters, the government has said it is for the benefit and welfare of Muslim women and should not be seen through the prism of politics.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha last week after Congress staged a walkout. Seen as a major achievement of the government, the bill continues to face opposition in Rajya Sabha. The Congress insists that the bill should be sent to a select committee and it has led to a heated exchange of words and ruckus which prompted Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till Wednesday, on Monday.

The government does not appear to have enough numbers on its side to muscle the bill through but it is likely to, nonetheless, keep up its efforts.

Here are the live and latest updates from the Rajya Sabha proceedings:

* The government and the opposition have accused each other of indulging in politics over the matter. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti recently said that the BJP wants to enter homes using the bill while law minister RS Prasad has said that if Islamic countries can ban triple talaq, a secular country like India ought to as well.

* The opposition is likely to corner the government on a range of issues today - apart from triple talaq. Watch out for heated exchanges on Rafale deal.

Triple talaqTriple Talaq BillRajya SabhaBJPCongress

