Triple talaq bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi: The triple talaq bill that was scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday has been stalled by opposition parties. The bill is likely to be tabled in the upper house on Wednesday.

"The triple talaq bill is likely to be tabled in the parliament tomorrow," Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar announced today adding that government is in talks with Congress party for smooth passage of the legislation.

We are in talks with Congress party and others for the #TripleTalaqBill, hope for a smooth passage in Rajya Sabha. Kal pesh ho sakta hai: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar pic.twitter.com/3Kffbujsmy — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

The triple talaq bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Meanwhile, the opposition is demanding that the bill be first tabled to the select committee.

“It has been listed for today but as far as left parties are concerned, we will demand that bill should referred to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha,” D Raja said.

According to reports, the government may give in to the demand of the opposition and table the draft to a parliamentary panel first.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has listed the bill, according to list of business of the Upper House.

It would be tough for the government in the Upper House to pass the bill in its present form as BJP is in minority here. The Congress party, which demanded the bill to be referred to standing committee, may have its way as the bill may finally be referred to a parliamentary committee for review.

The bill criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims. It makes triple talaq punishable by three years in jail for the husband. This bill also gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e- biddat.A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

The bill says that instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.