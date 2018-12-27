Triple talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha: Who said what

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women Bill 2018, which criminalises triple talaq, amid protests and walkout by opposition parties, including the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Just before the bill was to be passed by a voice vote, the opposition sought a division and the bill was passed by 245 votes in favour and 11 against it. Several amendments moved by opposition were negated by a division that was insisted by opposition members.

While members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government lauded the passage of the bill, terming it as a historic step, members of opposition parties claimed that the bill violated the provisions of Constitution and was against the fundamental rights. Here’s a look at who said what:

Amit Shah, BJP president: Congratulations to PM Modi ji and the entire govt for successfully passing the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha. This is a historic step ensuring equality and dignity for the Muslim women. Congress and other parties must apologise for decades of injustice towards Muslim women.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Union Minister: The way Congress walked out today, it exposes their vote bank politics again. It’s their diplomatic nature. Now they'll try to stop it in Rajya Sabha. But our philosophy is to strengthen everyone and work together.

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief: This bill will just bring Muslim women on the road. It will destroy and weaken them. This bill is aimed at jailing Muslim men. And hence, the bill will be misused, you can wait and watch

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader: Bill presented is against Constitution, it’s against fundamental rights. We asked for the Bill to be sent to Joint Select Committee to get justice for Muslim women. They tried to get it passed as Lok Sabha polls are approaching.

Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party leader: Make as many laws as you want, we will follow our religion.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister: This bill is not against any community, religion or belief. This bill is for the rights of women and about justice.