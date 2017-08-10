 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Triple Talaq: Muslim women trust Supreme Court, says NGO

The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to expedite verdict in the Triple Talaq issue as Muslim women expected justice from the apex court.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 20:00

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to expedite verdict in the Triple Talaq issue as Muslim women expected justice from the apex court.

In a letter written to Chief Justice of India JS Khehar on August 5 -- copies of which were released on Thursday -- the Andolan said the "verdict would end the legal discrimination of Muslim women through the unjust practice of Triple Talaq".

"Thousands of Muslim women are eager to hear a judgement that would put an end to their ordeal after being divorced arbitrarily and instantly despite there being no Quranic sanction for it (Triple Talaq)," said the letter.

The BMMA pointed out that absence of any legal protection left the Muslim women vulnerable to this unjust and arbitrary practice, and they were rendered homeless and destitute instantly, without any support for them or their children.

"Today, ordinary women in cities and mofussil areas are hopeful that they would get justice from the Supreme Court of India. Muslim women feel betrayed by the patriarchal bodies claiming to speak in the name of religion. Muslim women do not trust these bodies and look forward to the court for justice," the BMMA said.

Referring to rumours spread by the patriarchal elements that the apex court had decided to refrain from "interference in Islam" and ruled for the continuation of Triple Talaq, the BMMA said they (such elements) spoke neither for Islam nor for Muslim women, who had fought tremendous hardships and threat to approach the court.

"We are confident that the Supreme Court will give a ruling upholding the Constitution and equal rights for women. We urge your Lordship once again to kindly expedite the verdict in the Triple Talaq matter. End to Triple Talaq would restore the faith of ordinary Muslims in democracy," the BMMA said.

The letter to the CJI has been signed by activist and BMMA co-founders Zakia Soman and Noorjehan Safia Niaz, petitioners in the Triple Talaq case Afreen Rahman of Jaipur and lawyer Badar Sayed of Chennai, besides women`s activist Naseem Akhtar from Jaipur.

The other signatories are BMMA convenors from different parts of India like Khatun Shaikh (Maharashtra), Farhat Amin (Odisha), Jaibunnisa R. (Tamil Nadu), Nishat Hussain (Rajasthan), Nasreen M. (Karnataka), Niyazmin Dahia (New Delhi), Rahima Khatun (West Bengal) and Safia Akhtar (Madhya Pradesh).

TAGS

Triple talaqSupreme Court of IndiaMuslim womenBharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan

From Zee News

Mob lynching reflects erosion of Indian values, says outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari
India

Mob lynching reflects erosion of Indian values, says outgoi...

BJP workers should inform people about welfare schemes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

BJP workers should inform people about welfare schemes: UP...

Bangalore: Man offers Rs 88 lakh, pots of gold to goddess &#039;Varalakshmi&#039;, lands in trouble
Karnataka

Bangalore: Man offers Rs 88 lakh, pots of gold to goddess...

Jammu and Kashmir

Shabir Shah moves court, apprehends untoward incident in Ti...

IndiaGoa polls

BJP slams Goa Congress chief for questioning party role in...

TelanganaHyderabad

10 accused acquitted in Hyderabad Task Force office bomb bl...

Delhi

AAP, BJP clash in Delhi Assembly over mohalla clinics issue

World

European Union adds to North Korea sanctions list

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief
World

Kenya election results not due before Friday: Polls chief

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans