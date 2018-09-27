हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Triple talaq

Triple Talaq ordinance is Modi govt's tactic to divert attention from 'scams': Owaisi

Calling the ordinance a fraud, he said that it should be challenged in court.

Triple Talaq ordinance is Modi govt&#039;s tactic to divert attention from &#039;scams&#039;: Owaisi

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that the Centre has brought triple talaq ordinance to divert the attention of people from allegations of scams on them. Stepping up his attack, he said: "This ordinance is a tactic of the BJP to divert the attention of people from allegations over Rafale, Mehul Choksi, rising petrol prices, and other things."

Calling the ordinance a fraud, he said that it should be challenged in court."In the first page of the ordinance, the government says that Supreme Court has termed it unconstitutional but SC didn't say any such thing rather it had just set it aside," Owaisi added.

He said that as per the ordinance, triple talaq has been made a criminal offence and Muslim will have to suffer due to the same. He asked how will the men give the women financial support if they are behind bars after giving triple talaq. 

He also termed the government anti-Muslim claiming that as per the ordinance, Muslims will have a 3-year-jail term but asked why are they not bringing a law for Hindu men who deserted their wives.

Owaisi added that marriage was a civil contract in Islam and bringing penal provisions was "wrong and unnecessary". "Prime Minister Modi, this nation requires a law for those poor married women who are 24 lakh according to 2011 census. They are married and their husbands in the election affidavit say they are married but their wives are not living with them," he said.

Under the ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. Seeking to allay the fears that the law could be misused, the government has also included some safeguards in it such as providing for bail to the accused husband.

