Triple talaq verdict a milestone for women empowerment, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq was a "milestone" for women empowerment and will strengthen the secular foundation of the country.

The court by a majority verdict has set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying it was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

Terming the court's decision as a "welcome step", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath said, "It would be great had it (decision of SC bench) been on consensus. This is start of justice for women. Soon further action will be taken in this regard".

"You cannot deprive anyone from justice for long. This is a milestone for women empowerment", he added.

Asked about a new law for the same, Mr Adityanath said, "The Centre has already clarified its stand in the court and there should be no confusion regarding this."

State Health minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said, "The Supreme Court's decision is historic. India is a secular country, but its definition was distorted on religious grounds. Now, the SC has termed triple talaq as unconstitutional."

"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were of the view that discrimination should not be on the basis of gender and have advocated for gender equality," the minister said.

"The decision will strengthen the secular foundation of our country," he said.

Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal thanked the prime minister for "standing in support of our Muslim sisters in their fight for their rights".