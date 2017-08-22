Triple talaq verdict: Victory of India's Muslim women over Mullahs is historical, says Tarek Fatah

New Delhi: Renowned columnist Tarek Fatah on Tuesday hailed the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court setting aside the practice triple talaq.

Welcoming the apex court's verdict on triple talaq, Fatah said, "The victory of India's Muslim women over the Mullahs is historical."

Fatah's reaction came after a five-judge Constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgement said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq.

The apex court held triple talaq as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah hailed the SC ruling on triple talaq as "historic".

Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Partry, Congress also welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement.

The official twitter account of Congress party said, "It is a progressive, secular judgement for equal rights of Muslim women in India."

While Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman and UU Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.