Triple talaq worse than murder: BJP minister Giriraj Singh

NEW DELHI: Triple talaq - the practice of Muslim men uttering talaq three times for an instant divorce - is worse than murder, said BJP minister Giriraj Singh on Friday. His statement came minutes after both upper and lower houses of the Parliament was adjourned.

Speaking to Zee News, Singh said, “This practice of teen talaq is worse than murdering someone.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, also known as the Triple Talaq bill, will be picked up in the winter session of the Parliament which began on Friday.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling in August, declared said the practice of Muslim men uttering "talaq" three times or triple talaq for an instant divorce is unconstitutional.



Singh, the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been vocal about his views on Hindus and Muslims.

Earlier in November, the union minister had claimed democracy will be "safe" in the country (India) as long as Hindus remain in the majority.

“Democracy is safe in the country as long as majority (Hindu) population is there. The day the population of the majority community starts decreasing, the democracy, development and social harmony will be in danger...Hindu population has dipped in 54 districts in states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, besides some other states. These districts are Muslim majority and this demographic change is a threat to the unity and integrity of the country," the BJP leader said.