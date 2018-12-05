हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura

Tripura: 30 passengers injured after bus plunges into gorge

All passengers of the Agartala-bound bus were rescued by the police and locals and were admitted to a hospital.

Tripura: 30 passengers injured after bus plunges into gorge

At least 30 passengers were injured after the bus carrying them fell into a gorge on Gandachara Amarpur road at Dhalai district in Tripura on Tuesday.

All passengers of the Agartala-bound bus were rescued by the police and locals and were admitted to a hospital. Of the total 22 passengers are in a critical condition. 

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with senior officials, visited the trauma centre of the GB hospital where the injured have been admitted. He enquired about the injured persons and said the state will bear all medical expenses.

"I pray that these people get fit at the earliest. We will investigate the cause of this accident. All the medical expenditure will be borne by the state," Deb told the media.

Tags:
TripuraTripura bus accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close