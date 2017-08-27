close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Tripura militants planning violence ahead of assembly polls

The outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is planning to indulge in violence before and during the next assembly elections due in February next year, a police officer quoted four surrendered extremists as saying on Sunday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 14:39

Agartala: The outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is planning to indulge in violence before and during the next assembly elections due in February next year, a police officer quoted four surrendered extremists as saying on Sunday.

Four NLFT guerrillas who fled from their Bangladeshi hideout surrendered to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday. The BSF handed over them to the Raishabari police station in Tripura's Dhalai district.

"The surrendered terrorists said they fled from their Bangladeshi camp last week. The NLFT leaders recently started recruiting new cadres to create violence before and during the next assembly elections. The four surrendered rebels are part of the newly recruited militants," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jawahar Debbarma said here.

The militants told the police interrogators that the NLFT leaders in Bangladesh, supposed to provide them arms training, assured them that they could surrender after the next assembly polls and they would get government jobs.

"The NLFT leaders did not give any arms training to them. Instead, after their recruitment in April, they had been doing numerous work including cleaning in the camps in Chittagong hill tracts (in Bangladesh)," the police official said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police are trying to get another arrested NLFT extremist, Naresh Chakma, 34, who is now in the custody of Assam police.

On August 12, the Government Railway Police (GRP) had arrested the NLFT rebel at Badarpur railway junction in southern Assam. 

Over 600 cartridges were recovered from the extremist, a resident of Natun Bazar village in Gomati district in Tripura.

"Naresh also told Assam Police and GRP personnel that the NLFT has planned to incite violence in Tripura," another police official said on the condition of anonymity.

NLFT cadres undergo arms training in several hideouts in Bangladesh, which shares a 1,880-km border with India.

Banned in 1997, the outlawed outfit had sought Tripura's secession from India.
 

TAGS

TripuraAssembly PollsNational Liberation Front of Tripura

From Zee News

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: Know how you can check your status
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: Here's how you can chec...

WorldAsia

US aware of Taliban's presence in Peshawar, Quetta: Na...

&#039;Mobile phone displays to overtake TV screens in 2017&#039;
Technology

'Mobile phone displays to overtake TV screens in 2017...

Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav attend Lalu Prasad&#039;s anti-BJP rally; Tejashwi calls Nitish political turncoat
Bihar

Mamata, Akhilesh, Sharad Yadav attend Lalu Prasad's an...

Was attempt made to make Dera chief flee after conviction?
India

Was attempt made to make Dera chief flee after conviction?

Manipur: Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Senapati
India

Manipur: Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Senapati

Rs 65,000 crore in 30 crore Jan Dhan accounts: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
India

Rs 65,000 crore in 30 crore Jan Dhan accounts: PM Modi in M...

Haryana CM should resign: Robert Vadra
India

Haryana CM should resign: Robert Vadra

LG to make appliances compatible with Amazon Echo smart speaker
Gadgets

LG to make appliances compatible with Amazon Echo smart spe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Women’s Reservation Bill: The battle for 33%

Fundamental ills plague the handloom sector

An ‘impregnable’ fort that couldn’t offer safety

Mass movement for road safety

Why Panchkula violence is not just a police failure