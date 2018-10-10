Trolled by Rahul Gandhi with viral video, Nitin Gadkari claims didn't say anything on Modi, Rs 15 lakh

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared a purported video in which Nitin Gadkari said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made "tall promises" to the people, the Union minister has rubbished the clip.

"This is false. I did not say anything on Modi ji or Rs 15 lakh etc. The program was in Marathi and I wonder since when has Rahul ji starting understanding Marathi," Gadkari said.

In the video shared by Rahul on Twitter, Gadkari can be heard speaking in Marathi. Its English transcript quotes him as saying that they (BJP leaders) never thought they would come to power and were suggested to make "tall promises".

"We were very confident that we can never. So our people suggested us just to make tall promises. If we do not come to power, we will not be responsible anyway. Now the problem is that people have voted us to power. Now people remind us of our promises along with the dates. Nowadays we just laugh and move on," the translation mentioned in the video states.

However, neither the date of the video nor the context of what Gadkari is speaking about is clear in purported interaction.

Tweeting the video, Rahul said: "Rightly said. People also think that the government has made their dreams and hopes a victim of its greed."